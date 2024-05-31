Boku Inc. Shares and Voting Rights Update

BOKU (GB:BOKU) has released an update.

Boku Inc., a leading global mobile payment solutions provider, has announced its total number of common shares and voting rights as of May 31, 2024, which are 301,393,914 and 300,645,913 respectively. The company, known for facilitating mobile payments across a vast network reaching over 7.5 billion accounts, is trusted by major brands like Amazon and Google. Shareholders may use these figures to assess their stake in the company in compliance with financial regulations.

