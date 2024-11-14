News & Insights

Bojun Education Faces Significant Financial Losses

November 14, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Bojun Education Company Limited (HK:1758) has released an update.

Bojun Education Company Limited has issued a profit warning, revealing an expected net loss of approximately RMB36.7 million to RMB44.8 million for the year ending August 31, 2024, compared to a net profit of RMB51.0 million the previous year. This downturn is largely due to a substantial increase in finance costs, primarily from borrowings for constructing a new school campus. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the final financial results will be announced on November 28, 2024.

