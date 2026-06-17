BOJ Raises Rates to 31-Year High: ETFs in Focus

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised its short-term policy rate to 1% from 0.75% on June 16, marking its first rate hike since December and pushing borrowing costs to their highest level since 1995, per Reuters, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. The move represents another major step in the central bank's effort to normalize monetary policy and rein in inflationary pressures.

Inflation Concerns Drive Decision

Per the central bank, risks to economic growth have eased since the previous meeting. However, he warned that inflationary pressures could push underlying inflation above the BOJ's target. The rate increase was approved in a 7-1 vote.

Middle East Tensions Still a Factor

The BOJ noted that risks to Japan's economy from the Middle East conflict have moderated due to progress in securing alternative energy supplies. However, higher energy costs continue to pose inflationary challenges.

Although the recent U.S.-Iran peace agreement has eased concerns about global inflation, wholesale inflation in Japan climbed to a three-year high of 6.3% in May. According to the central bank, companies are passing on rising oil costs at a relatively rapid pace.

The BOJ also pointed to rising medium- and long-term inflation expectations as a key concern. Japan is a major energy importer, which may weigh on growth.

Gradual Tightening Path Ahead?

Analysts viewed the decision as less aggressive than some had feared.

Hirofumi Suzuki, chief FX strategist at SMBC, noted that market attention had centered on the possibility of a 50-basis-point hike, which ultimately did not materialize, per the above-mentioned article. Overall, we also believe that the BOJ is likely to continue raising rates gradually.

Stocks Rise Post Move

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped as much as 1% following the announcement, as the move was less aggressive, climbing above the 70,000 level for a fresh record high.

BOJ Adjusts Bond Purchase Strategy

Alongside the rate hike, the BOJ announced plans to pause its bond tapering program beginning in April next year and continue purchasing approximately 2 trillion yen ($12.5 billion) of Japanese government bonds per month.

The central bank also said that it will discontinue annual reviews of its bond tapering plan but retain flexibility to adjust purchases if necessary at future policy meetings.

ETF Areas to Play

Rising U.S. inflation and sustained economic growth could strengthen the U.S. dollar and weaken the yen. In this scenario, any kind of BoJ monetary policy tightening is likely to benefit Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust FXY.

Value ETFs to Gain?

If the rates rise in Japan, value-based ETFs are likely to fare better than growth stocks. Hence, investors can tap iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF EWJV.

Will Small-Cap ETFs Fare Better?

In the face of a likely moderately stronger yen, small-cap Japan stocks should do better than export-oriented, large-cap stocks. iShares MSCI Japan Small Cap ETF SCJ and WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund DFJ should thus be closely watched.

However, before investing in small caps, investors should track the wage hike momentum. If wage hikes beat inflation, only then will small-cap Japan investing be gainful.





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Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY): ETF Research Reports

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.