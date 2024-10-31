News & Insights

Boise Cascade Enhances Shareholder Value with Dividend and Buyback

October 31, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

An announcement from Boise Cascade ( (BCC) ) is now available.

Boise Cascade Company has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on December 18, 2024, and increased its share repurchase authorization by 1.4 million shares, totaling around 2 million shares. This move reflects the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to enhance shareholder value, offering intriguing opportunities for investors in the stock market.

