BofA upgrades IFF to Buy, sees opportunity in selloff

As previously reported, BofA analyst Salvator Tiano upgraded IFF (IFF) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $107, down from $109, following Wednesday’s “unwarranted” selloff after the company’s third earnings beat of this year under its new CEO. The firm sees end-market demand improving in 2025-26 after a couple of years of pressure and contends that better results will equal earlier delevering, leading it to contends that the selloff provides a buying opportunity.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IFF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.