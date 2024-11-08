News & Insights

BofA upgrades IFF to Buy, sees opportunity in selloff

November 08, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

As previously reported, BofA analyst Salvator Tiano upgraded IFF (IFF) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $107, down from $109, following Wednesday’s “unwarranted” selloff after the company’s third earnings beat of this year under its new CEO. The firm sees end-market demand improving in 2025-26 after a couple of years of pressure and contends that better results will equal earlier delevering, leading it to contends that the selloff provides a buying opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

