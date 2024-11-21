News & Insights

Stocks

BofA raises Dycom price target to $210, says pullback ‘overdone’

November 21, 2024 — 10:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA analyst Alexander Waters raised the firm’s price target on Dycom (DY) to $210 from $204 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Dycom reported Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITDA that beat BofA and Street estimates, but Q4 guidance that came in below Street expectations drove underperformance throughout yesterday, the analyst noted. Investors were “generally surprised by the sharp stock move,” which the firm believes was a reflection of the strong pre-quarter positioning. The firm remains upbeat on the Dycom story and believes the stock reaction yesterday was “overdone,” the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.