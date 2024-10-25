News & Insights

BofA expects 'modest beat,' 'better than expected' guidance from Apple

October 25, 2024

Ahead of Apple (AAPL) reporting fiscal Q4, or September-end quarter, results after market close on Thursday, October 31, BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan says the firm expects “a modest beat” of September quarter expectations and “better than expected” guidance for the December-end quarter. Given the staggered launch of Apple Intelligence, the firm expects iPhone demand to pick up post initial release in late October and views consensus Services revenues and overall gross margins as “too low” for the December period, the analyst tells investors in a preview. BofA reiterates a Buy rating and $256 price target on Apple shares, citing the multi-year iPhone upgrade cycle, tailwinds to gross margin and strong free cash flow.

