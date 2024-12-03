News & Insights

BofA double upgrades Credo Technology to Buy on growth inflection

December 03, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA double upgraded Credo Technology (CRDO) to Buy from Underperform with a price target of $80, up from $27, following a “solid beat and material raise earnings call.” Credo is translating sales growth to a better earnings growth model, and its outlook suggests the start of a multi-year adoption cycle for its Active Electrical Cable product that enables power efficient artificial intelligence clusters, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees the company driving a strong second half of fiscal 2025, driven by strong AI growth at Amazon Web Services, a key customer at Credo.

