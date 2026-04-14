Boeing Posts Major Program Deliveries For Q1

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA), Tuesday announced major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2026.

Under the commercial airplanes programs, the company reported a total of 143 deliveries. Meanwhile, it made 30 deliveries under the defense, space and security programs.

Currently, BA is trading at $224.79, up 1.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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