News & Insights

Markets
BA

Boeing To Launch First-Of-Its-Kind Quantum Entanglement Swapping Satellite In 2026

September 10, 2024 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA) on Tuesday announced that the company's first-of-its-kind quantum entanglement swapping satellite, named Q4S, will be launched in 2026.

The revolutionary satellite will utilize quantum teleportation, a method where the information carried by a particle can be transferred without having to move the particle itself across the distance. With Q4S, the aerospace company aims to explore quantum networking in space, seeking to understand how to build and maintain highly synchronized networks across vast distances.

Currently, Boeing's stock is trading at $159.03, down 2.38 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.