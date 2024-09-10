Boeing To Launch First-Of-Its-Kind Quantum Entanglement Swapping Satellite In 2026

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA) on Tuesday announced that the company's first-of-its-kind quantum entanglement swapping satellite, named Q4S, will be launched in 2026.

The revolutionary satellite will utilize quantum teleportation, a method where the information carried by a particle can be transferred without having to move the particle itself across the distance. With Q4S, the aerospace company aims to explore quantum networking in space, seeking to understand how to build and maintain highly synchronized networks across vast distances.

Currently, Boeing's stock is trading at $159.03, down 2.38 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.