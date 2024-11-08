Boeing exploring sale of Jeppesen unit, Bloomberg reports

Boeing (BA) is exploring a sale of its Jeppesen navigation unit to help with its $58B debt load, David Carnevali and Julie Johnsson of Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. The company is working with an adviser on the potential sale and the unit could fetch more than $6B, sources told Bloomberg. Suitors are already circling Jeppesen, which could attract sizable interest from private equity firms as well as other companies, said the people.

