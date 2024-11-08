Boeing close to funding agreement to help Spirit AeroSystems, Reuters reports

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) and Boeing (BA), which plans to buy its one-time subsidiary, are close to reaching a funding agreement that would give a cash lifeline to the struggling supplier, an industry source familiar with the matter told Reuters’ Allison Lampert and Tim Hepher. A deal could be announced in the next few days, said the source, though he cautioned that it has not yet closed, the report noted.

