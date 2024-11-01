Boeing CEO urges unionized machinists to vote on proposed pact on Monday

In a message from Boeing (BA) President and CEO Kelly Ortberg that was shared on X by Jon Ostrower, the executive stated: “Yesterday, we reached a proposed agreement with the IAM bargaining committee on a new four-year contract. I know the strike has been difficult for you as well as for our customers, suppliers, communities and all who work at Boeing. It’s time we all come back together and focus on rebuilding the business and delivering the world’s best airplanes… I encourage everyone to learn more about the agreement and understand the facts from the Boeing Negotiations website or your IAM leadership. Be sure to cast your vote on Monday. It’s important that you all participate in this process since the results of the vote will affect all of us.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.