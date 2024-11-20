Boeing CEO says it won’t be cash flow positive until 737 ramp up, WSJ reports

Boeing (BA) CEO Kelly Ortberg delivered a message to employees in a companywide meeting warning that the company faces significant cultural challenges and cannot afford further missteps, according to Sharon Terlep of The Wall Street Journal. He said Boeing won’t turn cash-flow positive until it ramps up 737 production to the 38-per-month target it initially targeted by the end of 2023. Additionally, he noted that the manufacturer lacks the funds to launch a new plane program although it doesn’t need one as of right now. Ortberg also revealed that he recently spoke with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss the potential impact of tariffs on Boeing.

