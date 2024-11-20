News & Insights

Stocks
BA

Boeing CEO says it won’t be cash flow positive until 737 ramp up, WSJ reports

November 20, 2024 — 03:40 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Boeing (BA) CEO Kelly Ortberg delivered a message to employees in a companywide meeting warning that the company faces significant cultural challenges and cannot afford further missteps, according to Sharon Terlep of The Wall Street Journal. He said Boeing won’t turn cash-flow positive until it ramps up 737 production to the 38-per-month target it initially targeted by the end of 2023. Additionally, he noted that the manufacturer lacks the funds to launch a new plane program although it doesn’t need one as of right now. Ortberg also revealed that he recently spoke with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss the potential impact of tariffs on Boeing.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.