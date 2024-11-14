Boeing begins issuing layoff notices to workers starting this week, Reuters says

Boeing (BA) has started issuing layoff notices this week to workers impacted by its plan to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce, Reuters’ David Shepardson and Allison Lampert report. Staff receiving the notices this week will stay on Boeing’s payroll until January to comply with federal requirements that give workers 60 days’ notice prior to ending their employment, according to the report. “As previously announced, we are adjusting our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and a more focused set of priorities,” Boeing said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring our employees have support during this challenging time.”

