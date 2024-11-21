News & Insights

Boeing awarded $2.39B Air Force contract modification

November 21, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

Boeing (BA) was awarded a $2.39B modification to a previously awarded contract for 15 KC-46A Lot 11 production aircraft, G081, subscriptions, and licenses. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2028. FY25 procurement funds in the amount of $2.39B are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.

