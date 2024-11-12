Boeing awarded $233.76M Air Force contract modification

Boeing (BA) has been awarded a $233.76M modification to a previously awarded contract for the flight test telemetry termination production requirements contract. Work will be performed in Layton, Utah, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2031. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center is the contracting activity.

