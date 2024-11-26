Boeing awarded $113.14M Army contract modification

Boeing (BA) was awarded a $113.14M modification to a contract to remanufacture Block 1 CH-47F aircraft into Block 2. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command is the contracting activity.

