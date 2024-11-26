Boeing awarded $113.14M Army contract modification

Boeing (BA) was awarded a $113.14M modification to a contract to remanufacture Block 1 CH-47F aircraft into Block 2. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command is the contracting activity.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BA:
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lands a New $2.6B Air Force Contract
- ATSG delivers Boeing 767-300 freighter to CAMEX Airlines
- Bloomberg Takes Sides Against Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- Boeing price target lowered to $190 from $195 at JPMorgan
- Jefferies aerospace & defense analysts hold analyst/industry conference call
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.