BOE Varitronix Approves Key Agreement for Future

BOE Varitronix Limited successfully passed an ordinary resolution at their Special General Meeting held on November 21, 2024. The resolution, which was unanimously approved, pertains to the Renewed Master Purchase Agreement with BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. and sets forth terms and transactions for the next three years until December 31, 2027.

