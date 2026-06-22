BoE Unveils Private Market Stress Test to Assess Systemic Risks

The Bank of England (“BoE”) has turned its attention to one of global finance’s fastest-growing sectors, private markets. The BoE has launched a “doomsday” stress test designed to determine whether the rapidly expanding private markets sector can withstand a severe global financial shock. The exercise, described as the first of its kind worldwide, reflects growing regulatory concerns over the increasing role of private credit and private equity in the global financial system.

In the stress test, 46 firms have agreed to take part, including alternative asset managers Apollo Global Management Inc. APO, Ares Management Corp. ARES, Blackstone Inc. BX and KKR & Co. KKR. Also, major banks, which provide leverage across the private markets ecosystem like Barclays and JPMorgan JPM, and asset managers such as BlackRock have also participated.

Here’s Why Private Markets Are Under the Spotlight

Private markets, including private equity, private credit and other non-public investments, have expanded rapidly over the past decade, attracting trillions of dollars from institutional investors seeking higher returns.

But scale changes the risk profile. With global private-market assets estimated at $16 trillion, the sector has become too large to ignore. Regulators are increasingly focused on its limited transparency, complex valuation practices and growing links to the broader financial system. Unlike publicly traded assets, private investments can be difficult to price and may become harder to sell during periods of market stress.

The Financial Stability Board has recently warned of emerging stresses in private credit, which often involves opaque, non-bank lending to mid-sized companies. The BoE is concerned that this opacity could amplify isolated failures into wider financial instability, especially given private equity-backed firms’ significant role in U.K. employment and corporate debt.

The BoE concern is not that private markets are inherently fragile, but that they have not yet been tested through a prolonged downturn at their current scale. Much of the industry’s growth took place during a period of low interest rates, abundant liquidity and strong fundraising. A sustained environment of higher borrowing costs, weaker valuations and tighter refinancing conditions could reveal vulnerabilities that have been hidden in more favorable market conditions.

The BoE’s Stress Test Scenario

The BoE's private markets’ stress test is built around a severe but plausible five-year global recession designed to assess how private equity firms, private credit managers, banks and institutional investors would respond to extreme financial stress. Rather than evaluating the resilience of individual firms, the exercise focuses on identifying vulnerabilities that could threaten the stability of the broader financial system.

The test scenario assumes that U.K. interest rates and inflation both rise to 7% in the first year, while the economy subsequently enters a deep recession, with UK GDP contracting 4% in the second year. During the recovery period, unemployment increases to 7.5%, U.K. equity markets fall 35%, leveraged loan spreads widen by 400 basis points and market volatility rises sharply, with the volatility index reaching around 40. Although the economy is expected to recover, growth remains weak over the following three years, averaging 0.7% annually.

In addition to macroeconomic shocks, the scenario incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-related risks by assuming higher energy costs, shortages of advanced semiconductors and slower adoption of AI technologies. These factors are intended to test how reduced productivity gains and disruptions to AI-dependent sectors could affect investment portfolios and financial stability.

Participants like Apollo Global, Ares Management, Blackrock, KKR & Co. and JPMorgan are required to evaluate how they would respond to the stress scenario, submit their expected actions and portfolio adjustments, and review market-wide aggregated feedback provided by the BoE. The BoE will then revise and resubmit their responses in a second round.

The BoE will publish only aggregate results, using the exercise to better understand how stress in the private markets could transmit through the broader financial system. Initial findings from the information-gathering phase will be included in the July Financial Stability Report. Interim results from Round 1 will be released later in 2026, with the final report expected in 2027.

Final Takeaways

The BoE’s stress test marks a significant step in expanding regulatory oversight beyond traditional banks to the rapidly growing private markets sector. By simulating an extended period of economic stress, higher interest rates, declining asset values and AI-related disruptions, the exercise aims to identify how risks could spread through an increasingly interconnected financial system.

While the test is not intended to assess the resilience of individual firms, the participation of major firms like BlackRock, KKR & Co., Ares Management, Apollo Global and JPMorgan, the stress test may deliver critical insights into how vulnerable the system may be under severe strain.

As private equity and private credit continue to play a larger role in global finance, the results of this pioneering exercise could shape future regulatory frameworks, risk management practices and transparency standards for the industry. Ultimately, the findings will help regulators better understand whether private markets can remain resilient under extreme conditions or whether additional safeguards are needed to protect broader financial stability.

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