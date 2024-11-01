Bod Science Reports Revenue Drop and Increased Liabilities

Bod Australia Ltd (AU:BOD) has released an update.

Bod Science Limited, currently under a Deed of Company Arrangement, reported a significant 49% drop in revenue to $875,559 for the year ending June 2024. The company also recorded a reduced net loss of $6.41 million compared to the previous year’s $7.95 million. Despite these financial challenges, no dividends were declared, and the company’s net tangible liabilities increased significantly.

