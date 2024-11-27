News & Insights

Stocks
BCVVF

BOC Aviation Expands Fleet with Boeing 737-8 Purchase

November 27, 2024 — 07:11 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BOC Aviation (HK:2588) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BOC Aviation Limited has announced the purchase of 14 Boeing 737-8 aircraft, which will be leased long-term to TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited. This transaction highlights BOC Aviation’s ongoing expansion in the global aircraft leasing market. The company continues to strengthen its fleet, aligning with its strategy to support major airlines.

For further insights into HK:2588 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCVVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.