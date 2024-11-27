BOC Aviation Expands Fleet with Boeing 737-8 Purchase

BOC Aviation (HK:2588) has released an update.
BOC Aviation Limited has announced the purchase of 14 Boeing 737-8 aircraft, which will be leased long-term to TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited. This transaction highlights BOC Aviation’s ongoing expansion in the global aircraft leasing market. The company continues to strengthen its fleet, aligning with its strategy to support major airlines.
