Boardwalktech Sees Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

Boardwalktech Software (TSE:BWLK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Boardwalktech Software reported a 2% revenue increase to $1.28 million for Q2-FY25 compared to the previous quarter, despite a 16% decrease from the same period last year. The company’s improved financial management resulted in a positive cash flow from operations, and their strategic expansions in the banking sector are paving the way for future growth. With a strong pipeline and new partnerships, Boardwalktech is optimistic about its growth prospects in 2025.

For further insights into TSE:BWLK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.