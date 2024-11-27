Boardwalktech Sees Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

Boardwalktech Software (TSE:BWLK) has released an update.
Boardwalktech Software reported a 2% revenue increase to $1.28 million for Q2-FY25 compared to the previous quarter, despite a 16% decrease from the same period last year. The company’s improved financial management resulted in a positive cash flow from operations, and their strategic expansions in the banking sector are paving the way for future growth. With a strong pipeline and new partnerships, Boardwalktech is optimistic about its growth prospects in 2025.
