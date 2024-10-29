Boadicea Resources Reports Cash Flow Decline in Q3

Boadicea Resources Ltd. (AU:BOA) has released an update.

Boadicea Resources Ltd reported a decrease in cash flow for the quarter ending September 2024, with negative cash flows from both operating and investing activities totaling $288,000. Despite receiving interest income, the company faced expenses related to staff, administration, and exploration, impacting its financial standing. The cash balance at the end of the period stood at $1.934 million, indicating careful financial management amid challenging conditions.

