News & Insights

Stocks

Boadicea Resources Reports Cash Flow Decline in Q3

October 29, 2024 — 11:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Boadicea Resources Ltd. (AU:BOA) has released an update.

Boadicea Resources Ltd reported a decrease in cash flow for the quarter ending September 2024, with negative cash flows from both operating and investing activities totaling $288,000. Despite receiving interest income, the company faced expenses related to staff, administration, and exploration, impacting its financial standing. The cash balance at the end of the period stood at $1.934 million, indicating careful financial management amid challenging conditions.

For further insights into AU:BOA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.