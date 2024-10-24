Boab Metals Moves Towards Full Control of Sorby Hills

Boab Metals Ltd (AU:BML) has released an update.

Boab Metals Ltd is poised for full control of the Sorby Hills Lead-Silver-Zinc Project after executing an option agreement to acquire the remaining 25% stake from its joint venture partner. This strategic move aligns with the company’s plans to enhance project financing and development, potentially increasing its share of lead-silver concentrate output. With successful drilling and ongoing offtake negotiations, Boab is strengthening its position in the resource market.

For further insights into AU:BML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.