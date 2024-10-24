News & Insights

Stocks

Boab Metals Moves Towards Full Control of Sorby Hills

October 24, 2024 — 07:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Boab Metals Ltd (AU:BML) has released an update.

Boab Metals Ltd is poised for full control of the Sorby Hills Lead-Silver-Zinc Project after executing an option agreement to acquire the remaining 25% stake from its joint venture partner. This strategic move aligns with the company’s plans to enhance project financing and development, potentially increasing its share of lead-silver concentrate output. With successful drilling and ongoing offtake negotiations, Boab is strengthening its position in the resource market.

For further insights into AU:BML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.