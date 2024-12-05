News & Insights

BNY Mellon Appoints New Deputy Chief Risk Officer

December 05, 2024 — 04:34 pm EST

The latest announcement is out from Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ( (BK) ).

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has announced the appointment of Rajashree Datta as the new Deputy Chief Risk Officer, effective December 15, 2024. She will succeed Senthil Kumar as Chief Risk Officer in the first half of 2025, ensuring a smooth transition in the company’s risk management leadership.

