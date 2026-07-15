BNY Earnings Up In Q2

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BNY), on Wednesday, reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year, primarily driven by higher fee revenue from net new business, stronger client activity and market values.

For the second quarter, net income applicable to common shareholders of the company increased to $1.70 billion from $1.39 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.45 versus $1.93 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income applicable to common shareholders of the company increased to $1.70 billion from $1.40 billion in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.46 versus $1.94 last year.

Revenue increased to $5.70 billion from $5.03 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, the Bank of New York Mellon is 0.63% lesser at $153.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.