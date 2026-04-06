BNOV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

Looking at the chart above, BNOV's low point in its 52 week range is $34.65 per share, with $45.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.41.
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ZWS Average Annual Return
Dividend ETFs
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