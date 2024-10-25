News & Insights

BNK Banking to Hold Hybrid AGM in November 2024

October 25, 2024 — 01:48 am EDT

BNK Banking Corporation Limited (AU:BBC) has released an update.

BNK Banking Corporation Limited announces its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, which will be held as a hybrid event in Sydney and online. Originally founded as Goldfields Credit Union, BNK now operates as a branchless bank offering a variety of financial products through its brands, Goldfields Money and Better Choice. Investors and shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes in advance or participate virtually to engage with the company’s strategic directions and performance updates.

