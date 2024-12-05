News & Insights

BMO Financial Group Reports Strong Q4 2024 Results

December 05, 2024 — 02:47 pm EST

BMO Financial Group reported a robust net income of $2,304 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a significant increase from the previous year, despite higher provisions for credit losses. The company announced a quarterly dividend increase and plans to initiate a share buyback program, highlighting its strong financial position and commitment to shareholder returns. With a strengthened CET1 ratio and strategic investments, BMO is poised for continued growth in the coming year.

