BMO Commercial Property Trust Acquisition Moves Forward

October 25, 2024 — 09:27 am EDT

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (GB:BCPT) has released an update.

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited has announced the successful passage of all necessary resolutions at their Court and General Meetings for the acquisition of Balanced Commercial Property Trust by Starlight Bidco Limited. This approval marks a significant step towards the completion of the acquisition, pending the fulfillment of remaining conditions. Shareholders can expect the scheme to become effective around mid-November 2024.

