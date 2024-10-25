BMO Commercial Property Trust Acquisition Moves Forward

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (GB:BCPT) has released an update.

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited has announced the successful passage of all necessary resolutions at their Court and General Meetings for the acquisition of Balanced Commercial Property Trust by Starlight Bidco Limited. This approval marks a significant step towards the completion of the acquisition, pending the fulfillment of remaining conditions. Shareholders can expect the scheme to become effective around mid-November 2024.

For further insights into GB:BCPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.