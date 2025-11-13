BMO Capital Maintains TransDigm Group (TDG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.66% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for TransDigm Group is $1,586.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,383.70 to a high of $1,824.90. The average price target represents an increase of 19.66% from its latest reported closing price of $1,325.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TransDigm Group is 7,300MM, a decrease of 17.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,861 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransDigm Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDG is 0.60%, an increase of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 68,147K shares. The put/call ratio of TDG is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,489K shares representing 11.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,234K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 15.45% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,939K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,971K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 19.20% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,775K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,817K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 4.44% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,686K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,380K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares , representing an increase of 15.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 55.13% over the last quarter.

