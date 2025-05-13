BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Evergy (EVRG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Evergy (NasdaqGS:EVRG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.30% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Evergy is $74.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 14.30% from its latest reported closing price of $64.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Evergy is 5,606MM, a decrease of 4.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evergy. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 5.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVRG is 0.30%, an increase of 8.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 244,126K shares. The put/call ratio of EVRG is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 7,126K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,772K shares , representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 88.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,877K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,933K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 2.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,222K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,024K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,087K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,637K shares , representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 23.29% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,689K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,661K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 16.17% over the last quarter.

Evergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evergy, Inc. serves approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. The company was formed in 2018 when long-term local energy providers KCP&L and Westar Energy merged. Evergy is a leader in renewable energy, supplying nearly half of the power the company provides to homes and businesses from emission-free generation. Evergy supports its local communities where the companuy lives and works and strives to meet the needs of customers through energy savings and innovative solutions.

