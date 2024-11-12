BMG Resources to Expand Gold Prospects at Abercromby

BMG Resources Limited (AU:BMG) has released an update.

BMG Resources Limited is gearing up to start a new diamond drilling program at their 100%-owned Abercromby Gold Project, aiming to expand its high-grade gold zones and convert inferred resources to indicated status. This initiative follows successful past campaigns that established a significant maiden resource, and the project promises further resource growth and enhanced project economics. Located in a prime mining region, Abercromby benefits from favorable infrastructure and high gold recoveries, making it a promising prospect for future exploration.

