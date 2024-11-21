News & Insights

BMG Resources Announces December Shareholder Meeting

November 21, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

BMG Resources Limited (AU:BMG) has released an update.

BMG Resources Limited has announced a General Meeting for its shareholders set to take place on December 23, 2024, at the DW Corporate offices in Perth, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy if unable to attend in person, with options to submit their votes online or by mail. This meeting’s notice and details are accessible online, emphasizing the importance of shareholder participation in company decisions.

