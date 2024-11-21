BMG Resources Announces December Shareholder Meeting

BMG Resources Limited (AU:BMG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BMG Resources Limited has announced a General Meeting for its shareholders set to take place on December 23, 2024, at the DW Corporate offices in Perth, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy if unable to attend in person, with options to submit their votes online or by mail. This meeting’s notice and details are accessible online, emphasizing the importance of shareholder participation in company decisions.

For further insights into AU:BMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.