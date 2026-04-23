BMED Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

Looking at the chart above, BMED's low point in its 52 week range is $23.2328 per share, with $32.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.41.
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Institutional Holders of SAFM
Analyst Actions
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