BMED Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Health Innovation Active ETF (Symbol: BMED) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.49, changing hands as low as $28.21 per share. iShares Health Innovation Active shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMED's low point in its 52 week range is $23.2328 per share, with $32.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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