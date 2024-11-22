B&M European Value Retail Executives Increase Shareholdings

B&M European Value Retail SA (GB:BME) has released an update.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. has reported that its Group Financial Controller, Peter Waterhouse, and Group General Counsel, Alex Simpson, have both purchased ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. Waterhouse bought 3,424 shares at £3.50425 each, while Simpson acquired 7,064 shares at £3.538289 each, indicating a vote of confidence in the company by its top management.

