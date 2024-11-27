BluSky Carbon Extends Marketing Agreement with Euro Digital

BluSky Carbon Inc. (TSE:BSKY) has released an update.

BluSky Carbon Inc. has extended its strategic marketing agreement with Euro Digital Media LTD to enhance its promotional efforts. The extension, valued at CAD$150,000, focuses on creating targeted ad campaigns and landing pages to boost the company’s visibility. BluSky is committed to advancing its carbon removal technologies to generate renewable energy and carbon credits.

