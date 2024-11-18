News & Insights

BluMetric Lands Major Cleantech Water Contract

November 18, 2024 — 05:42 pm EST

BluMetric Environmental (TSE:BLM) has released an update.

BluMetric Environmental has secured a CA$1.1 million contract to install a Sea Water Reverse Osmosis system on a Caribbean island for a leading cruise line. This project enhances their growth strategy in the cleantech water sector as demand rises for sustainable water solutions. The company is also exploring expansion options to meet increasing market needs.

