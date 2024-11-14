Bluesky Digital Assets Raises Funds Amid Market Surge

Bluesky Digital Assets (TSE:BTC) has released an update.
Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. has successfully closed a private placement, raising C$242,500 through the sale of 4,850,000 units. Additionally, they garnered C$415,250 from warrant exercises, leading to a total of C$657,750. The company remains unaware of any operational changes that might explain recent market activity.
