Bluesky Digital Assets Prepares for Revenue Growth

November 14, 2024 — 02:07 pm EST

Bluesky Digital Assets (TSE:BTC) has released an update.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. is set to launch its BlueskyINTEL Web Engagement Platform in January 2025, aiming to generate revenue through subscriptions and partnerships. The platform strategically connects businesses looking to adopt AI and blockchain with suitable solution providers. This marks a significant milestone as the company transitions from development to revenue generation.

