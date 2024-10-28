BlueScope Steel Lowers Earnings Forecast Amid Global Challenges

Bluescope Steel Limited (AU:BSL) has released an update.

BlueScope Steel has revised its earnings guidance for the first half of FY2025, projecting EBIT between $270 million and $310 million, down from previous estimates due to global steel industry challenges. The company cites factors such as softer East Asian spreads, cost inflation, and U.S. market uncertainties affecting its performance. Despite these pressures, BlueScope remains confident in its resilience, supported by a robust balance sheet and ongoing productivity improvements.

