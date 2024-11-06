News & Insights

BlueNord Maintains Production Amidst Maintenance

November 06, 2024 — 06:38 am EST

Norwegian Energy Company ASA (GB:0HTF) has released an update.

BlueNord ASA reported a preliminary production of 23.1 mboepd for October 2024, despite temporary halts and maintenance affecting output. With planned works at the Tyra hub and well optimization efforts, the company maintains its production guidance of 23.0 – 25.0 mboepd for the quarter. BlueNord remains focused on optimizing its energy production while aligning with its strategic goals.

