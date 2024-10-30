News & Insights

Stocks

BlueNord ASA’s Strong Q3 and Promising Outlook

October 30, 2024 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Norwegian Energy Company ASA (GB:0HTF) has released an update.

BlueNord ASA reported a strong third quarter in 2024, driven by top-end base production and significant financial moves, including a new USD 300 million bond issue. The company is optimistic about future production levels, particularly with the promising results from the Harald East Middle Jurassic well and the anticipated restart of Tyra II, which is expected to boost gas exports in Q4. With these developments, BlueNord is positioned to enhance shareholder returns.

For further insights into GB:0HTF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.