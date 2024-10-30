BlueNord ASA’s Strong Q3 and Promising Outlook

Norwegian Energy Company ASA (GB:0HTF) has released an update.

BlueNord ASA reported a strong third quarter in 2024, driven by top-end base production and significant financial moves, including a new USD 300 million bond issue. The company is optimistic about future production levels, particularly with the promising results from the Harald East Middle Jurassic well and the anticipated restart of Tyra II, which is expected to boost gas exports in Q4. With these developments, BlueNord is positioned to enhance shareholder returns.

