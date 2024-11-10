BlueNord Announces Full Capacity at Tyra Facilities

News & Insights

Norwegian Energy Company ASA (GB:0HTF) has released an update.

BlueNord ASA announced that its Tyra facilities, operated by TotalEnergies, have achieved full technical capacity, allowing for an increase in gas production before the year’s end. This milestone is expected to reduce CO2 intensity and lower operating costs, aligning with BlueNord’s strategic goals in energy production and transition.

