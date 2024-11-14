News & Insights

Bluebird bio Reports Q3 2024 Earnings and Future Outlook

November 14, 2024

Bluebird bio Inc ( (BLUE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bluebird bio Inc presented to its investors.

Bluebird bio Inc. is a company focused on developing curative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases, with a notable presence in the gene therapy sector. In its third quarter 2024 earnings report, bluebird bio highlighted a net revenue of $10.6 million, reflecting fluctuations in drug product infusions, and projected revenue growth for the fourth quarter. The company emphasized its commercial momentum, with 74 patient starts completed or scheduled for 2024, and anticipated cash flow break-even in the second half of 2025 with continued demand and strategic financial planning. Bluebird bio reported a net loss of $60.8 million for the third quarter, a reduction from the previous year’s loss, driven by decreased research and development expenses and efforts to optimize operational costs. Looking ahead, bluebird bio is focused on scaling its drug product deliveries and securing additional cash resources to achieve financial sustainability, aiming for positive cash flow in the near future.

