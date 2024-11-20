Blue Thunder Mining Closes $1.5M Private Placement

Blue Thunder Mining (TSE:BLUE) has released an update.

Blue Thunder Mining, also known as Orbec, successfully closed the second tranche of its $1.5 million upsized private placement, raising over $756,000. The company sold flow-through shares and units, with a total of 11.8 million shares and 16.9 million units sold across both tranches, and plans to continue advancing its Muus Gold Project in collaboration with IAMGOLD.

