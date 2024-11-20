News & Insights

Stocks
BLTMF

Blue Thunder Mining Closes $1.5M Private Placement

November 20, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Blue Thunder Mining (TSE:BLUE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Blue Thunder Mining, also known as Orbec, successfully closed the second tranche of its $1.5 million upsized private placement, raising over $756,000. The company sold flow-through shares and units, with a total of 11.8 million shares and 16.9 million units sold across both tranches, and plans to continue advancing its Muus Gold Project in collaboration with IAMGOLD.

For further insights into TSE:BLUE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLTMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.