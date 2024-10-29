News & Insights

Blue Star Helium Issues Unquoted Options

October 29, 2024 — 10:38 pm EDT

Blue Star Helium (AU:BNL) has released an update.

Blue Star Helium has announced the issuance of 468,914,401 unquoted options, each priced at $0.01 and set to expire on October 30, 2026. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, highlighting the company’s ongoing strategic financial maneuvers. Investors may find this significant as it reflects Blue Star Helium’s plans to enhance its financial and operational positioning.

