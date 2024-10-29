Blue Star Helium Boosts Helium Ventures with Strategic Moves

Blue Star Helium (AU:BNL) has released an update.

Blue Star Helium has formed a significant partnership with Helium One, securing a 50% stake in the Galactica/Pegasus project and advancing plans for helium production by the first half of 2025. The company is also exploring monetization opportunities for CO2 gas streams, which could enhance project revenues. Additionally, Blue Star successfully raised approximately A$3.0 million through a two-tranche equity placement, maintaining a healthy cash position with zero debt.

