Blue Star Gold Issues Second Tranche of Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. has issued a second tranche of 98,451 common shares as part of a loan agreement with Dr. Georg Pollert, a director and controlling shareholder. This issuance is part of a total of 295,354 shares to be issued as a loan bonus over three tranches, with the final tranche due by October 2025.

