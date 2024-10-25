News & Insights

Blue Star Gold Issues Second Tranche of Shares

October 25, 2024 — 07:34 pm EDT

Blue Star Gold Corp (TSE:BAU) has released an update.

Blue Star Gold Corp. has issued a second tranche of 98,451 common shares as part of a loan agreement with Dr. Georg Pollert, a director and controlling shareholder. This issuance is part of a total of 295,354 shares to be issued as a loan bonus over three tranches, with the final tranche due by October 2025.

